Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's social media PDA is adorable; calls her 'maazi baiko'

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao featured on the Marathi comedy show, and the duo was snapped wearing traditional attires

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao featured on the Marathi comedy show, Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, as guest performers. The actor shared a snapshot on Instagram from the set and wrote, "The cutest in the world... maazi baiko (sic)."

Also, a few days ago, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were snapped at Azad Rao Khan's sports day event in school, and the duo was cheering their tiny tot.

The actor turned a year older on March 14, and as he may keep a low-profile throughout the year, Aamir Khan never misses his date with the media on his birthday. Maintaining the annual tradition, Khan celebrated his 54th with media persons at his Bandra residence yesterday.

After a round of cake-cutting and some PDA with wife Kiran Rao, the superstar took the opportunity to announce his next project — Laal Singh Chaddha, an official adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump.

