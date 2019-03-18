Aamir Khan's next Laal Singh Chaddha proves that he is most comfortable working with his own team

bollywood

Aamir Khan will be again teaming up with his former manager Advait Chandan for Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan seems to be comfortable working with his own team on his projects. His next outing, Laal Singh Chaddha, the remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump (1994), will be directed by Advait Chandan (Khan's former manager). Chandan helmed Secret Superstar (2017), which was produced by Khan as well.



Mr Perfectionist's Republic Day offering, Rubaru Roshni, was directed by Svati Chakravarty, wife of Satyajit Bhatkal, who was part of the Lagaan (2001) unit and wrote the book, The Spirit of Lagaan. Bhatkal also directed the actor's TV show, Satyamev Jayate.

Well, talking about Aamir Khan picking up the directorial baton, the superstar recently revealed that he will quit acting once he decides to turn full-fledged filmmaker.

"I am inclined towards filmmaking and I coincidentally directed 'Taare Zameen Par'. I have been in love with filmmaking and acting and I can't alienate the two but what I can say right now is that I began my career as an actor and it excites me. The moment I become a full-fledged filmmaker I will stop acting. Right now, I don't want to stop acting, that's why I am holding back the director inside me," Aamir said.

As a producer, Aamir has backed films like Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Peepli Live, Dhobi Ghat, Delhi Belly, Talaash, Dangal and Secret Superstar. The actor said his aim is to support good scripts and making money is not his agenda.

"I had not thought at what pace I will make films. Usually, people make films with their production houses for business. That is not our first agenda. Creativity is our agenda. Till the time we don't get a good script, we don't make it into a film."

