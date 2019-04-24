This is how Shah Rukh Khan responded when his 'Anjaam' car stunts impressed a fan

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's classic taxi stunt in the film Anjaam recently impressed a fan, who shared a clip of the scene on Twitter. And this is how King Khan responded

Shah Rukh Khan in Anjaam

Shah Rukh Khan's taxi stunt from his 1994 psychological thriller film Anjaam caught the eye of a fan, who then took to Twitter to share it. The fan was clearly quite taken by how SRK managed to pull off the stunt, where the actor can be seen coming out of the trunk of a taxi and then dancing atop the vehicle.

The fan, who goes by the Twitter handle 'SheronKaZamaana', had tweeted: "I will never stop being amazed at how SRK pulled this stunt off in which he comes out of the trunk of a taxi and climbs around it as he dances on its roof and bonnet...all while lip-syncing too. He makes it look so easy when it's quite dangerous in reality. #25YearsOfAnjaam"

I will never stop being amazed at how SRK pulled this stunt off in which he comes out of the trunk of a taxi and climbs around it as he dances on its roof and bonnet...all while lip syncing too. He makes it look so easy when it's quite dangerous in reality. #25YearsOfAnjaam pic.twitter.com/t6gdJYjvGh — Raees...Dil Se (@SheronKaZamaana) April 22, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan stumbled across this tweet and decided to respond to the fan. He started off by making fun of himself and wrote, "Oh dear!! Why can't I just travel in cars & trains like normal ppl do!"

Oh dear!! Why can’t I just travel in cars & trains like normal ppl do! Please don’t try this at home or anywhere. https://t.co/I9nUDCysAr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 23, 2019

Fans of the superstar were impressed all over again with him for doing this impossible-looking stunt and were in awe of him for having responded this way. One of them said, "When I see his old films & not only his stunts but what he did for the music I’m amazed that he's survived for all these years! He's a madman for his art!!!" Another congratulated the original tweeter saying "Congratulations SRK quoted ur tweet".

Finally, 'SheronKaZamaana' thanked his followers for congratulating him. He wrote:

There are hundreds of people congratulating me for having my tweet quoted by @iamsrk. I can't respond to every single one, but I have read all of your replies and would like to thank you all very much! Keep spreading love and positivity towards SRK everyone! — Raees...Dil Se (@SheronKaZamaana) April 24, 2019

This just shows how much Shah Rukh Khan is still appreciated and admired by his fans, and that the star's magic hasn't waned over the years. His humility and wit are what makes him a favourite with audiences across the world.

