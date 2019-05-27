See photos: Arjun Rampal turns DJ at Gabriella Demetriades' baby shower
Soon-to-be-mommy Gabriella Demetriades had a fun-filled baby shower, hosted by her boyfriend-actor Arjun Rampal, over the weekend. See photos of the party!
After the babymoon in the Maldives, Arjun Rampal hosted a baby shower for girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades over the weekend. On Friday, the couple was spotted at a food mall in Bandra picking up goodies for the bash. Arjun Rampal turned DJ at the white-themed party. Among the guests was director buddy Abhishek Kapoor and Diva Dhawan.
Check out some pictures from Gabriella Demetriades' baby shower:
Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa Rampal and sister Komal Rampal (1994 Miss India finalist) too joined in the celebrations.
Arjun Rampal announced about Gabriella's pregnancy on Instagram, last month. The duo is said to have met during an Indian Premier League (IPL) after-party in 2009 when the actor and ex-wife Mehr Jesia had tied up with IPL to organise the bashes.
Arjun Rampal was earlier married to Mehr Jesia for 20 years and has two daughters together - Mahikaa, aged 16, and Myra, aged 13. Arjun Rampal, 45, and Mehr Jessia, 47, in May 2018 stated that they have mutually taken a decision to go separate ways.
