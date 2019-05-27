See photos: Arjun Rampal turns DJ at Gabriella Demetriades' baby shower

Updated: May 27, 2019, 12:46 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Soon-to-be-mommy Gabriella Demetriades had a fun-filled baby shower, hosted by her boyfriend-actor Arjun Rampal, over the weekend. See photos of the party!

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades

After the babymoon in the Maldives, Arjun Rampal hosted a baby shower for girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades over the weekend. On Friday, the couple was spotted at a food mall in Bandra picking up goodies for the bash. Arjun Rampal turned DJ at the white-themed party. Among the guests was director buddy Abhishek Kapoor and Diva Dhawan.

Check out some pictures from Gabriella Demetriades' baby shower:

Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa Rampal and sister Komal Rampal (1994 Miss India finalist) too joined in the celebrations.

 
 
 
We are all excited for the little bundle of joy... this is a real blessing #babyshower#drl#lovelight#happiness#celebrations

Love ya all ðÂÂÂ

Arjun Rampal announced about Gabriella's pregnancy on Instagram, last month. The duo is said to have met during an Indian Premier League (IPL) after-party in 2009 when the actor and ex-wife Mehr Jesia had tied up with IPL to organise the bashes.

Arjun Rampal was earlier married to Mehr Jesia for 20 years and has two daughters together - Mahikaa, aged 16, and Myra, aged 13. Arjun Rampal, 45, and Mehr Jessia, 47, in May 2018 stated that they have mutually taken a decision to go separate ways.

