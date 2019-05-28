Arjun Rampal talks about his daughters Mahikaa, Myra's relation with Gabriella Demetriades

bollywood

Arjun Rampal, who was earlier married to Mehr Jesia for 20 years, told in an interview that the last five years of his life had been 'sheer hell' for him, but it has only made him stronger.

Arjun Rampal with Gabriella Demetriades (L), Mahikaa and Myra Rampal (R)

Arjun Rampal, who is all set to become a father for the third time, recently opened up about his daughters - Mahikaa (17) and Myra's (13) equation with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. Arjun said his daughters have accepted Gabriella as a part of the family.

Gabriella Demetriades is expecting in late July or early August. A baby shower was hosted by Arjun recently, pictures of which had floated over the weekend on social media.

Arjun Rampal, who was earlier married to Mehr Jesia for 20 years, told in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, that the last five years of his life had been 'sheer hell' for him, but it has only made him stronger.

Since Arjun and Gabriella had kept their relationship under the wraps, rumours had been doing rounds that the actor, who met Gabriella during an Indian Premiere League afterparty in 2009, began dating the South African model for quite some time now.

Addressing the rumours, Arjun was quoted saying, "We met through common friends. So, what can I say? That she stalked me? Wishful thinking that, buddy! It's only been a year since we started dating and here we are. For keeps. And I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as a part of the family. I'm blessed that they have, no questions asked."

Also Read: Arjun Rampal visits bank with ex-wife Mehr Jesia, maintains distance

Arjun Rampal announced to the world through a heartwarming picture, where he was seen embracing his pregnant girlfriend, and captioned the image, "Blessed to have you and start all over again....thank you baby for this baby." Gabriella too shared the same picture and captioned the image, "Grateful for you two. Can't wait to meet you."

Before the baby shower, Arjun and Gabriella had a romantic babymoon in the Maldives. In January, Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades made headlines after reports of their impending wedding made the rounds. However, rumours soon fizzled out.

Now, that the couple officially made an announcement about expecting their first child together, Arjun and Gabriella add to the rare list of couples who entered the holy matrimony after having a child. Kudos! This love story is definitely not ordinary we must say.

Also View Photos: Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades: Their love story is not ordinary

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates