Arjun Rampal announces partner Gabriella Demetriades is pregnant

Arjun Rampal broke the news on Instagram by sharing a beautiful photo with his partner Gabriella Demetriades

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades

Arjun Rampal is all set to experience the joy of fatherhood again! The Don actor announced to the world through a heartwarming picture with his partner Gabriella Demetriades.

Donning a stunning black tuxedo Arjun Rampal can be seen embracing Gabriella who looked adorable in a satin gown. Arjun captioned the image, "Blessed to have you and start all over again....thank you baby for this baby".

Gabriella also shared the same image on Instagram and captioned it, "Grateful for you two can’t wait to meet you"

A host of celebrities including Malaika Arora wished the couple a bright future. The duo is said to have met during an Indian Premier League (IPL) after-party in 2009 when the actor and ex-wife Mehr Jesia had tied up with IPL to organise the bashes. Arjun Rampal was earlier married to Mehr Jesia for 20 years and has two daughters together - Mahikaa, aged 16, and Myra, aged 13. Arjun Rampal, 45, and Mehr Jesia, 47, in May 2018 stated that they have mutually taken a decision to go separate ways.

On the work front, Arjun Rampal was last seen in a web show, The Final Call. The actor who was shooting for the same in Kashmir was accompanied by Gabriella at that time.

We hope all the very best for the couple.

