Arjun Rampal visits bank with ex-wife Mehr Jesia, maintains distance

Estranged couple Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia visited a bank on Tuesday, however, they kept their distance by taking different paths

On Tuesday, Arjun Rampal and ex-wife Mehr Jesia were papped on one of Bandra's thoroughfares. They were spotted entering a bank. The former couple maintained distance with each other. Arjun and Mehr arrived and departed in separate cars.

Looks like they had some banking issues to sort out, which required the presence of both. On the other hand, Arjun Rampal is in a relationship with South African model Gabriella Demetriades. Although the actor never confirmed his relationship with her, it was only last week, that Arjun surprised his fans with a piece of good news!

The 46-year-old announced that he was expecting a child with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. Arjun and Gabriella are said to have met during an Indian Premier League (IPL) after-party in 2009 when the actor and ex-wife Mehr Jesia had tied up with IPL to organise the bashes.

Arjun Rampal was married to Mehr Jesia for 20 years and has two daughters together - Mahikaa, aged 16, and Myra, aged 13. Arjun Rampal, 46, and Mehr Jessia, 48, in May 2018 stated that they have mutually taken a decision to go separate ways.

On the professional front, Arjun Rampal was last seen in the film, Paltan, which did not fare well at the Box Office. Apart from this, he forayed into the digital world with the series, The Final Call. The actor, who was shooting for the same in Kashmir was accompanied by Gabriella at that time.

