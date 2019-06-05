Deepika Padukone says 'sleep matters;' Hrithik Roshan agrees with a thumbs up

bollywood

Deepika doesn't shy away from voicing her opinions. Be it depression, or health-related, the actress is always on-point to share her thoughts

Deepika Padukone/picture courtesy: Deepika Padukone's Instagram handle

Deepika Padukone, who recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming Meghna Gulzar's directorial venture Chhapaak, rooted for the importance of sleep with a quirky social media post. Deepika doesn't shy away from voicing her opinions. Be it depression or health-related, the actress is always on-point to share her thoughts.

Deepika posted an image of a chalkboard on Instagram which had "Why is sleeping considered lazy but going to bed isn't? I am starting a #AllSleepMattersMovement," written on it. She captioned it: "Word."

View this post on Instagram WORD!âð½ A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onJun 3, 2019 at 11:20pm PDT

Hrithik found the caption funny and wrote: "Haha. Fantastic" and added a thumbs up emoji, while Abhishek replied with a thumbs up, and a biceps emoticon.

On the Bollywood front, Hrithik currently awaits the release of his forthcoming film Super 30. While Deepika is currently working on her next film "Chhapaak", based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Talking about the movie, it is being helmed by Meghna Gulzar and also stars Vikrant Massey. Co-produced by Deepika and Fox Star Studios, Chhapaak marks the first collaboration between Deepika and Vikrant. Chhapaak also marks Deepika's production debut in Bollywood.

Deepika was last seen on the big screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. Meanwhile, Vikrant last appeared in Alt Balaji's web series titled 'Broken but Beautiful', where he played the role of a heartbroken husband who lost the love of his life in a car accident.

