Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai turn Amul girls as brand celebrates their Cannes look
Reacting to Amul's latest ad, Deepika Padukone took to Instagram and wrote, "Now this truly is the icing on the cake...or more like butter on toast! (with a cherry on top)."
Amul India paid tribute to actors Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan over their recent stint at the Cannes Film Festival by sharing new topical featuring the outfits they flaunted at the red carpet. In the ad, the Amul Girl in two illustrations is seen sporting Deepika's bright green ruffled style and Aishwarya's golden look with each of them holding a slice of bread.
"Gori tera gown badda nyaara," read the caption above their illustrations.
On Saturday, Deepika took to Instagram and wrote, "Now this truly is the icing on the cake...or more like butter on toast! (with a cherry on top)."
Deepika, 33, opted for a neon green Giambattista Valli gown with a long trail for Cannes this year. She paired the gown, consisting of elaborate ruffled detailing, with a pink headband, and completed the look with nude coloured stilettoes.
Meanwhile, Aishwarya, 45, flaunted a metallic hued dual-toned fish-cut ensemble.
The former Miss World's green gold gown, designed by Jean-Louis Sabaji, sported a long train and came with a sweetheart neckline and a small slit. For her hairdo, she kept it simple with straight locks with a side-part.
