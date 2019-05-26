Kriti Sanon gets a tribute from an NGO for five years in the industry

On the sets of Housefull 4, Kriti Sanon saw this group of children perform especially for her and the actress was overwhelmed by the sweet gesture

Kriti Sanon. Pic: Instagram/@kritisanon

Kriti Sanon gets a tribute from an NGO on the completion of the wonderful five years in the industry. The actress saw a beautifully choreographed dance performance on her songs through the years. On the sets of Houseful 4, the actress saw this group of children perform especially for her and the actress was overwhelmed by the sweet gesture.

Here's how the actress shared the act, "It was overwhelming to complete 5years in the industry.. But this is what really made my day!!  Thank you so so much for the sweetest gesture ever! These little kids are bundles of extraordinary talent!! Prepared this in a day to just put a smile on my face.. its this love that i work for.. thank you @danceoutofpoverty #Repost @danceoutofpoverty"

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

It was overwhelming to complete 5years in the industry.. But this is what really made my day!! âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂâÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ Thank you so so much for the sweetest gesture ever! These little kids are bundles of extraordinary talent!! Prepared this in a day to just put a smile on my faceâÂÂÂºï¸ÂÂÂ.. its this love that i work for.. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ thank you @danceoutofpoverty âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ #Repost @danceoutofpoverty ãÂÂÂ»ãÂÂÂ»ãÂÂÂ» 5 years to @kritisanon ! It's been a delight to see you onscreen, with each character at par with the other. Here's a tribute from your little fans. Hope you enjoyed it as much as our kids did preparing it for you. #5YearsOfHeroinepanti #5YearsOfHeropanti #5YearsofKritiSanon #KritiSanon #sinhayanafoundation #danceoutofpoverty #surprise #tribute #danceperformance

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) onMay 24, 2019 at 10:39pm PDT

It was heartwarming for the actress, who has gained mass popularity in just five years, to see their gesture. The performance had songs compiled from the journey of Kriti from her years in the industry. The actress donned a wonderful smile after witnessing the kids perform.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

If i lay here.. If i just lay here.. Would you lie with me And just forget the world?ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¹♥ï¸ÂÂÂ #throwback

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) onMay 25, 2019 at 3:37am PDT

On the work front, Kriti Sanon has reunited with the cast of Housefull 4 to shoot for a new song, also featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film features Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, and Boman Irani, amongst the rest.

Revolving around the theme of reincarnation, the film follows a non-linear narrative. It is scheduled to hit the big screens around Diwali 2019.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon on five years in Bollywood: I'm on the right track

