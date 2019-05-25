Kapil Dev believes Ranveer Singh can portray him with conviction in '83

bollywood

Kapil Dev had invited Ranveer Singh to stay at his Delhi house for 10 days and this convinced the cricketer that Ranveer Singh will be the most suitable for the role

Kapil Dev and Ranveer Singh

The actor's efforts have helped him shape the character as he said' "Initially' the character seemed daunting. To portray a living legend fills one with a sense of responsibility. But after having put in the work towards building the character' I feel more prepared and less anxious."

The veteran cricketer shared' "He can portray any character with conviction as we’ve seen in the various roles he has played. His ability is profound. With his temperament and boundless energy' his eye for the smallest detail' he’ll easily manage to adapt to all my mannerisms and technique".

Ranveer Singh is working hard to get in the shoes of the world cup winning captain for the upcoming movie. The warmth and experience touched the actor. The actor shared' "I’ve found some clues along the way in this journey that’ll help me construct my performance. I’m looking forward to the challenge. I’m thrilled with the way the movie has shaped up. All credit to Kabir sir and our dedicated team for the spectacular prep that’s gone into the film. We are hoping to make a film that the entire nation can be proud of and we seek everyone’s blessings for our endeavour"

The actor had to put in his A- game to master the role as he spoke' "Naturally' to grasp Kapil sir’s bowling action has been a tough task. It’s a unique action that required me to make drastic changes in my body mechanics in order to achieve the skill required to bowl like him."

As '83 recently started their shoot' the makers are leaving no stones unturned to get every bit of reality and individuality from the cricketers themselves to show it all onscreen.

Touted as the "biggest sports film" of the country' '83 is slated to be released on 10 April' 2020 in Hindi' Tamil and Telugu. It marks the first-ever trilingual release for both' Ranveer Singh and director Kabir Khan.

