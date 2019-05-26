See Pics: Boman Irani is winning hearts with THIS sweet gesture

bollywood

Boman Irani took two children of an NGO to the Broadway show, The Lion King. He also gave them a tour of Statue of Liberty and Times Square as well as savouring treats from the food trucks

Boman Irani

Boman Irani was in New York to raise funds for the NGO, Akanksha Foundation. Two students were also flown in as representatives of the foundation's children. The actor took them to the Broadway show, The Lion King. He also gave them a tour of the Big Apple by visiting landmarks like the Statue of Liberty and Times Square as well as savouring treats from the food trucks. Irani won hearts of the netizens with this sweet gesture by him!

The 59-year-old actor shared pictures of the tour on his social media handle. He wrote, "After fun and games in NYC we had some serious work to do. Raise money for the Akanksha foundation. So a sparkling fireside chat with Nirjala and Prajwal and some light entertainment before the pledge, that raised almost a Million dollars!!!! Thank you people of New York!

For the kids, the biggest thrill was the ride in a limousine.

During his New York visit, Boman Irani went nostalgic as it reminded him of the first time he came to Times Square 22 years ago. In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Irani wrote, "The highlights in moving pictures from my day out in New York with Two of the Akanksha Foundations Kids - Prajwal and Nirjala who were flown in for a fundraiser event here.

Have to admit it was one of the most memorable experiences I've had in New York... ever!!! I felt like a kid myself- We watched Lion King, drove around NYC in a Limo, had hot dogs & got M&M's monogramed.

It was the most heartwarming moment for me to see these kids so overwhelmed and gaping with awe. Took me back to the first time I came to Times Square 22 years ago. I too watched Lion King. I loved it then, but I never believed I would enjoy it even more with these kids. I hope we are always able to give hundreds and hundreds of kids times like these."

Check out a few more pictures of Irani's New York trip:

Before heading back, the actor didn't miss to pay a visit to his close friend Rishi Kapoor and wife Neetu Kapoor, who are currently in New York, where Rishi Kapoor is undergoing cancer treatment. He wrote, "What joy it was to meet these childhood sweethearts Rishiji and Neetuji (during my visit. Lots of love and warmth. Wish you the best always!"

On the work front, Boman will be seen in Housefull 4 and has been roped in for the upcoming biopic titled PM Narendra Modi. He also launched his production house called Irani Movietone in January 2019.

