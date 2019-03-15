So cute! Boman Irani shares pictures of his granddaughter Sysha

bollywood

Boman Irani, who became a grandfather for the second time, shared adorable pictures of his granddaughter Sysha

Boman Irani with granddaughter, Sysha

Boman Irani provided a first glimpse of the new addition to his family. He shared a picture on Instagram with granddaughter, Sysha, who was born last month. This is his second grandchild from son Danesh and daughter-in-law Reah. The couple's first born is a son, Ziaan.

On February 8, 2019, Boman announced on Twitter the arrival of the newborn. The actor posted a black and white photograph of Danesh and Reah, and captioned it: "There is nothing sweeter and warmer in the world than holding a newborn baby girl in your arms that will soon call you Grandpa! Love you more and more my son Danesh Irani and my darling daughter Reah."

Danesh and Reah tied the knot in 2011. The two welcomed their first born, a son, in 2016. The 59-year-old actor and his wife Zenobia also have another son, Kayoze Irani, 31, who is an actor and has featured in films such as Student of The Year and Youngistaan.

On the work front, Boman will be seen in Housefull 4 and has been roped in for the upcoming biopic titled PM Narendra Modi. He also launched his production house called Irani Movietone in January 2019.

