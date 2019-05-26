Did Mallika Sherawat repeat her Cannes 2014 dress at Cannes 2019 red carpet?
Though Mallika Sherawat paired her Cannes 2019 outfit from her favourite Parisian designer Franois Joseph Graf with a faux fur trench coat, it was the same she wore at Cannes 2014.
Cannes regular Mallika Sherawat has been up and about at the film festival, which ended on Saturday. The actor sprung a surprise when she stepped out in a blue lace dress for one of her appearances. Though she paired the outfit from her favourite Parisian designer François Joseph Graf with a faux fur trench coat, it was the same she wore at Cannes 2014.
Mallika captioned the image, "Wearing my favorite dress by my favorite Parisian designer Francois Joseph Graf ( fyi - it’s fake fur)"
Great chatting wt @anupama.chopra at the ongoing Cannes film festival , wearing my favorite dress by my favorite Parisian designer Francois Joseph Graf @festivaldecannes @hotelbarrierelemajestic #cannes2019 #cannes #cannesfilmfestival #grafparis #francoisjosephgraf #cannesfilmfestival2019
The resemblance of the two outfits makes us think whether she wore the same outfit twice. Netizens were quick to see through the cover-up act. She thought all eyes would be on the coat and no one would, perhaps, notice what she wore beneath it. But the keyhole neckline was a giveaway.
Mallika Sherawat's Cannes 2014 Look (Pic/AFP)
Looks like Madam Sherawat believes in recycling.
For this year's event, the actress walked the red carpet in this high-fashion couture gown by Tony Ward and looked heavenly while doing it. The actress has been a regular fixture at the Cannes Film Festival circuit, and she aces her red carpet look every single year.
Check out her 2019 look:
In one of her outfits for the gala, the Pyar Ke Side Effect actress wore a stunning off-shoulder powder blue gown.
Isn't her fashion sense stunning?
On the work front, the Murder actress will be next seen portraying a walking ghost Haseena in ALTBalaji' new all-new horror-comedy – Booo… Sabki Phategi. The stellar cast for the series also includes actors known for their impeccable comic timing, Tusshar Kapoor, Kiku Sharda, Sanjay Mishra, Krushna Abhishek and will be directed by none other than Farhad Samji of the Golmaal fame.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here.
