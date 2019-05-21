Cannes 2019: Mallika Sherawat looks sizzling hot at the red carpet
Mallika Sherawat walked the red carpet in this high-fashion couture gown by Tony Ward and looked heavenly while doing it. The actress has been a regular fixture at the Cannes Film Festival circuit, and she aces her red carpet look every single year
Mallika Sherawat, who is a regular at the Cannes Film Festival circuit, aces her red carpet look every year, and this year too was no different. Be it her 2017 Cannes appearance in a Georges Hobeika embellished ivory gown or her gorgeous lavender gown by couturier designer Tony Ward in 2018, Mallika Sherawat sure has perfected the art of walking the red carpet.
Mallika walked down the red carpet looking like a dream in this stunning outfit by Tony Ward, oozing sass and confidence. Check out Mallika Sherawat's pictures from Cannes 2019 red carpet right here:
Mallika Sherawat at Cannes 2019 (Pic/AFP)
Mallika is no stranger to posing for the cameras and sure makes a bold style statement while doing so.
Mallika Sherawat at Cannes 2019 (Pic/AFP)
Mallika Sherawat took to her Instagram account to share a video, before hitting the red carpet. She was accompanied by her little nephew.
Did you like Mallika Sherawat's look this year? Tell us in the comment section below!
Mallika Sherawat at Cannes 2019 (Pic/AFP)
The actress' Cannes 2018 look was styled by Wil Ariyamethe, one of the top stylists in Paris. The make-up was by Christian Dior, her hair was styled by Dessange and jewels by Piaget only added to the beauty of the actor.
The actor has collaborated with Free A Girl India, an NGO fighting against human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation of children in India. She has taken it upon herself to reach out globally by taking her mission all the way to Cannes. In the past, many renowned actresses like Julia Roberts and Salma Hayek have used the influential forum to drive a strong point.
Also read: Tusshar Kapoor and Mallika Sherawat to Make their Digital Debut
Before flying down to the French Riviera for the mega film event, Mallika Sherawat took to Instagram to ask her fans and followers for advice on which outfit to wear. She shared Instagram stories giving fans a sneak peek into all of the outfits she's trying on for Cannes 2019.
The festival started on May 14 and will continue till May 25, 2019.
Also read: Cannes 2019: Mallika Sherawat has started prepping for the biggest film event
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- Vivek Oberoi defends Aishwarya Rai-exit poll meme: What has Sonam Kapoor done for women empowerment?
- Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor flaunts her curvaceous side at the gala
- Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at the red carpet in white gown
- Vivek Oberoi on Modi biopic: The Election Commission's decision stemmed from fear
- Laxmmi Bomb director Raghava: I have no issues with Akshay Kumar
- De De Pyaar De Box Office: Despite slow start, the film to break even by the end of its first week
- Diana Penty on her Cannes 2019 outing: Hadn't chosen my outfit till the last day
- Sanjay Kapoor congratulates daughter Shanaya on entering the B-town
- Television actors are as good as film actors, urge telly stars
- Here's why Namik Paul backed out of Kasautii Zindagii Kay
- Here's why Asha Negi is sceptical about working with boyfriend Rithvik Dhanjani
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor splashes shades of Red, Purple and Golden