Cannes 2019: Mallika Sherawat has started prepping for the biggest film event

A regular at the Cannes Film Festival, Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat has started preparing for the event this year. She took to Instagram to share pictures of what she would be wearing at Cannes 2019

Mallika Sherawat. Pic/instagram.com/mallikasherawat

Mallika Sherawat has been a regular fixture in the Cannes Film Festival circuit. The actress makes sure she makes a splash every time she steps on the red carpet at the film event, and make a bold style statement. Be it her 2017 Cannes appearance in a Georges Hobeika embellished ivory gown or her gorgeous lavender gown by couturier designer Tony Ward in 2018, Mallika Sherawat sure has perfected the art of walking the red carpet.

The Pyaar Ke Side Effects actress recently took to Instagram to share pictures and videos of herself prepping for the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. The festival is set to take place from May 14 to May 25, 2019. Mallika shared the video and captioned it, "Preparations begin for the Cannes film festival @tonywardcouture @festivaldecannes @virginiecorrecommunication #cannesfilmfestival #cannes #mondaymood #fashion #hautecouture"

The actress can be seen twirling in a stunning off-shoulder powder blue gown, making us wonder if this outfit will be what she'll be walking in at the red carpet.

Mallika also shared Instagram stories giving fans a sneak peek into all of the outfits she's trying on for Cannes 2019. Here's a glimpse into her preps:

The first story shows all the gorgeous outfits that Mallika Sherawat may be trying out for Cannes 2019. Don't the gowns look great?

Mallika Sherawat apparently didn't like this lacy white gown with the super long train. She seems to be saying 'No!' with an emoji!

Mallika also tried asking her fans for suggestions on her Cannes gown. Well, this purple gown sure looks promising!

The actor has collaborated with Free A Girl India, an NGO fighting against human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation of children in India. She has taken it upon herself to reach out globally by taking her mission all the way to Cannes. In the past, many renowned actresses like Julia Roberts and Salma Hayek have used the influential forum to drive a strong point.

Mallika's memorable 2018 Cannes look was styled by Wil Ariyamethe, one of the top stylists in Paris. The make-up was by Christian Dior, her hair was styled by Dessange and jewels by Piaget only added to the beauty of the actor. Take a look at her Cannes 2018 look:

We'll know in a while just which gown Mallika Sherawat zeroes in on for her first Cannes 2019 appearance. We're sure she's going to look divine!

