Tusshar Kapoor and Mallika Sherawat to Make their Digital Debut

The series will see the digital debut of Bollywood actors Mallika Sherawat and Tusshar Kapoor. The web-series is based on a group of friends who plan to spend a few nights at a desolated resort managed by a blind caretaker

The team of Boooâ€¦ Sabki Phategi

ALTBalaji is all set to spook and poke the funny bone of their audiences, with an all-new horror-comedy – Booo… Sabki Phategi. The group ignores all the paranormal actives taking places in this empty and spooky place that includes a walking ghost Haseena, portrayed by Mallika Sherawat.

Mallika Sherawat and Tusshar Kapoor

Things start to take a turn for the worse when members of the group become ghosts after getting killed and start attacking the others. The stellar cast for the series includes actors known for their impeccable comic timing, Tusshar Kapoor, Kiku Sharda, Sanjay Mishra, Krushna Abhishek along with Mallika Sherawat and will be directed by none other than Farhad Samji of the Golmaal fame.

Speaking on the announcement of the web-series, director Farhad Samji said, "Tusshar and I go long back, right from Golmaal days. I was very sure that I wanted this cast and I am happy that they are on board."

Producer Paritosh Painter added, "It is very easy to say its a comedy horror but in real they both are different genres and combining the two is a tough job. We are hoping our audience like it."

On her comeback and venturing into the digital space, Mallika Sherawat quipped, "I’m excited to be back in India and this time for my debut web-series ‘Booo… Sabki Phategi’. ALTBalaji is India's leading and most loved OTT platform and I couldn’t have asked for a better digital debut. It’s a horror comedy, where I play a ghost, so expect your funny bone to be tickled while you get spooked out. My look at the show will be very interesting and I am looking forward to shooting with this wonderful cast."

Tusshar Kapoor who has established himself as one of the best actors in the comedy genre shared, "This is my digital debut and I am really excited to associate with Farhad Samji, who has been my director for the Golmaal series. My character is quite young and has a lot of fun elements and will definitely resonate with the youth. I am working with Balaji Telefilms and my sister, Ekta after five years and of course, it’s a wonderful feeling to work with them again. From the stellar cast to the director, everybody is known for their impeccable comic timings. This will be my 2nd horror comedy after Golmaal and I am sure this will add another feather in everybody’s cap."

Produced by Paritosh Painter of Ideas The Entertainment, the show will be directed by Farhad Samji who has written for the Golmaal franchise and given box office hits like Entertainment and Housefull 4. Filled with thrills and chills along with huge bursts of laughter, Booo.. Sabki Phategi will soon stream on the ALTBalaji app.

