Tusshar Kapoor reunites with Mallika Sherawat after 17 years with Booo - Sabki Phategi

Tusshar Kapoor gears up for his web debut with a horror comedy that also features Mallika Sherawat

Tusshar Kapoor and Mallika Sherawat

Having expressed his interest in exploring the digital medium, Tusshar Kapoor didn't have to look too far for the perfect debut vehicle. The actor is set to foray into web with sister Ekta Kapoor's production — a horror comedy, titled Booo – Sabki Phategi. Interestingly, the ALTBalaji venture marks the digital debut of another Bollywood star, Mallika Sherawat.

"I am looking forward to working with Mallika after 17 years. We are collaborating again after Jeena Sirf Merre Liye (2002)," says Tusshar, of the show that is expected to go on floors next week. Naturally, the venture is a homecoming of sorts for Tusshar, who has featured in several of Ekta's productions, the last being on Kyaa Kool Hai Hum 3 (2016). "It's a wonderful feeling to work with Balaji Telefilms and my sister, Ekta. I had done a few comedy films with them, and I am sure this time too, we will win the audience's heart."

With Farhad Samji at the helm of affairs, Tusshar says the project is in able hands. That he has previously collaborated with the writer-director on the Golmaal series - Samji is one of the writers of the laugh riot - only makes matters easier. "It is a horror comedy, a genre that has never been explored in the digital space. I am glad that he is part of this project."

Sherawat is expected to fly down to India by the weekend, just in time for the commencement of the shoot. Talking to mid-day, the actor says that she greenlit the project at the first narration itself as it offered her an unusual character. "I play the character of a ghost," she laughs before adding, "My look in the show will be interesting, and I couldn't have asked for a better digital debut."

