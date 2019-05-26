Grateful for the 'Best Student' debut of daughter Ananya, Bhavna Panday visits Trimbakeshwar Temple
Ananya Panday's mother Bhavna Panday recently visited Lord Shiva's temple Trimbakeshwar to seek blessings as her daughter passed with flying colours and emerged as the 'Best Student' of the year
Ananya Panday is definitely one of the most talked about debutants this year. And the buzz around the teen sensation before and after her debut film 'Student of the year 2' from all across is proof enough.
Ananya's mother Bhavna Panday recently visited Lord Shiva's temple Trimbakeshwar to seek blessings as her daughter passed with flying colours and emerged as the 'Best Student' of the year with not just her debut but across all segments.
Adding more feathers to her cap, owing to the popularity which Ananya has garnered within a short span of time, the actress is already becoming the face of iconic brands. This definitely would make her parents proud and hence, the elated mother visited the temple.
Marking her debut with Student Of The Year 2, Ananya Panday feels the character from her debut movie will always stay closer to her since the actress not only has made the audience go crazy after her role but her performance has also made the critics acknowledge the promising role.
She is a millennial sensation as her Instagram is filled with an array of exciting posts with her witty captions which makes her more relatable to her audience and her Insta family of 3 million. Yes! She recently reached the massive 3 million followers on Instagram and become the youngest Bollywood celebrity to achieve this. The actress is one of the most talked about celebrities on social media and had been creating a storm with her sightings, much before her most anticipated Bollywood debut.
But evidently, not everyone seems happy with the actress casting her spell with her debut. Revealing more on the whole stir, sources shared, "There is a segment of the audience that has gone rogue and started undermining her success by piling on for no particular reason. There is absolutely no truth or basis for this. Seems like her school days getting bullied are back." Looks like one section of people have started bullying the actress ever since she has emerged as 'the best student of the year.'
Ananya will also be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the remake of the film, Pati Patni Aur Woh.
