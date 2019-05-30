Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone broke down on the first day of film's shoot

bollywood

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Padmaavat, is shooting for Meghna Gulzar's next, titled Chhapaak. The actress, reportedly, got extremely emotional on day one of the film's shoot

Deepika Padukone. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/deepikapadukone

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat (2018) with Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, is all set to return to the big screen with a bang. Deepika's next film is a Meghna Gulzar directorial, titled Chhapaak, which is produced by none other than the 33-year-old actress.

According to a report in bollywoodlife.com, Deepika Padukone got extremely emotional on the first day of its shoot. Talking about it, a source told the entertainment portal, "The project is an emotional roller-coaster for Deepika. She broke down on the first day of the shoot. It happened when she was shooting for the first scene and having discussions with the filmmaker. However, Deepika was quick to regain her composure and the shoot proceeded nicely."

The cast and crew of Chhapaak have completed the first schedule of the film, which started from March 25 and continued till April 19, 2019.

Deepika is currently leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of her character, as the actress has now embarked on an emotional journey with Chhapaak while she slips into the shoes of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal.

The film demands Deepika Padukone to feel and live the life of an acid attack survivor - touching upon all the adversities the survivor feels as Malti, the character she is portraying. Chhapaak, which highlights the life of an acid attack survivor puts forth the confidence of the survivor to be taken as inspiration by those who have faced similar situations.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is all set to release on January 10, 2020.

