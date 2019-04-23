Deepika Padukone had a special lunch during Chhapaak shoot in Delhi

bollywood

Deepika Padukone took out time from her busy schedule and had lunch with Laxmi Agarwal, the real-life acid attack survivor she is portraying on the big screens

Deepika Padukone, who has recently wrapped up the Delhi schedule of her upcoming movie, Chhapaak had a special lunch on the sets. The actress took out time from her busy schedule and had lunch with Laxmi, the real-life acid attack survivor she is portraying on the big screens. The two spent time on the sets of Chhapaak, the movie which is inspired by Laxmi's life.

Recently, Deepika Padukone began the shoot for Chhapaak in the capital on 25th March 2019 and has finally wrapped up the Delhi schedule, alongside Vikrant Massey.

Here's A Video Of Deepika Padukone Shooting For Chhapaak In Delhi

Deepika is currently leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of her character, as the actress has now embarked an emotional journey with Chhapaak while she slips into the shoes of an acid victim-survivor to bring the best to the screens.

The film demands Deepika Padukone to feel and live the life of an acid attack survivor- touching upon all the adversities the victim feels as Malti, the character she is portraying. Chhapaak, which highlights the life of an acid attack survivor puts forth the confidence of the victim to be taken as a lesson and marks her as an inspiration for those who have faced similar situations.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is all set to release on 10th January 2020.

