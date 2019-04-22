Deepika Padukone wraps up Delhi schedule of her upcoming Chhapaak

bollywood

In order to mark the wrap of Chhapaak, Meghna Gulzar shared an adorable picture with Deepika Padukone and the entire team

The cast and crew of Chhapaak

Meghna Gulzar's directorial Chhapaak, which is creating an uproar across quarters for its relevant narrative, is based on the true story of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The film has recently wrapped up its Delhi schedule. In order to mark the wrap, the director shared an adorable picture with Deepika Padukone and the entire team. The film features Deepika Padukone alongside Vikrant Massey.

Ever since the announcement of Deepika Padukone slipping into the character of an acid attack survivor broke, the film has already generated headlines all over. The reason being that instead of choosing a glamorous role, the leading lady of Bollywood is playing a character which challenges the notion of beauty amongst masses.

Sharing the picture on her social media handle, Meghna Gulzar wrote, "Happily halfway done! Delhi schedule wrap for team #chhapaak @deepikapadukone@vikrantmassey87 @foxstarhindi"

The film demands Deepika Padukone to live the life of an acid attack survivor touching upon all the adversities and the victories the survivor experiences. Deepika will be portraying the character of Malti in the film.

Chhapaak, which highlights the life of an acid attack survivor, puts forth the confidence of the survivor to be taken as inspiration for those who have faced a similar situation. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is all set to release on January 10, 2020.

