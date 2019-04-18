Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey's Chhapaak look is ruling the internet; watch video

bollywood

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey were snapped shooting for a film sequence by the paparazzi in New Delhi, Chhapaak, which is about an acid attack survivor

Deepika Padukone/picture courtesy: Viral Bhayani's Instagram account

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey's latest video from the sets of Chhapaak in New Delhi, has taken the internet by storm. Time and again the actress has given her fans a glimpse of her look, and left them in awe of her! Her uncanny resemblance with the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi is worth the watch.

Once again, a new video has surfaced online, where we can see Deepika Padukone is seen getting down from public transport, a rickshaw, in the middle of the busy streets of New Delhi. The video has already made its way online. Take a look!

Deepika Padukone is seen wearing a red and green coloured salwar kameez, whereas Vikrant Massey sported a burgundy kurta, paired with brown cargo pants. The actress goes through the process of getting into the look and out of it every day and exhibits immense patience to sit through the makeup sitting on a daily basis.

Vouching for the human spirit, Deepika Padukone embarks on the journey of Malti in Chhapaak. The actress not only stars in the film but also marks her first venture as a producer.

Here's a video of Deepika Padukone shooting for Chhapaak in Delhi

Vikrant Massey will be essaying the love-interest of Deepika's character, who is also a social activist. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is slated to release in January 2020.

