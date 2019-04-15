Virant Massey: Hired to deliver great performance, not numbers

bollywood

Lauded for his act in latest web release Criminal Justice, Vikrant Massey on how he is striving to be a bankable actor

A still from Criminal Justice

The past week has been eventful for Vikrant Massey — while he has been shooting with Deepika Padukone for Chhapaak in Delhi, his latest web release, Criminal Justice, has won him glowing reviews. Glad to be part of the adaptation of the 2008 BBC drama by the same name, the actor says, "I have watched Criminal Justice and The Night Of, but we didn't see it as material to be replicated. I have tried to maintain my freshness and perspective.

Quiz him if adaptations are reflective of the dearth of content in the market, and he begs to differ, "With digital platforms and alternate cinema getting their due recognition, we are on the road to rectification. This adaptation is fit for the Indian audience." Massey adds that in reworking the material to suit the Indian sensibilities, the Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Furia-directed show has also brought to light the shortcomings of the Indian judiciary. "We've inherited our judicial system from the British. There are glaring jurisdictional loopholes. In India, correctional centres don't serve to constructively change those who don't fit in society."

With shows like Mirzapur and Criminal Justice on his résumé, Massey is steadily making a place for himself in showbiz. Does the recent spate of successes make him feel more bankable as an actor? "It's too soon to say whether I can headline shows. I have a long way to go to be worth people's love and money. But, I don't see myself as someone who is hired to deliver on numbers. I am hired to deliver a great performance. And I believe that good product will translate into numbers."\

Criminal Justice trailer:

