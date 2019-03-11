Vikrant Massey gets into the skin of the character for Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak

bollywood

Vikrant Massey to stay locked in hotel room as part of Chhapaak prep

Vikrant Massey and Deepika Padukone

As praise pours in for his short but significant part in Made In Heaven, Vikrant Massey has already moved on to his next project, Chhapaak. With a fortnight to go before the Deepika Padukone-starrer rolls in Delhi, the actor has decided to isolate himself as part of his prep for the human drama.

"I will check into a hotel because this is the kind of film that demands one to be completely cut off [from the world]. It requires undivided attention and constant rehearsal before I face the camera. I need to put on weight too, so the 24-hour room service will be handy," he smiles.

While Padukone plays acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, Massey steps into the shoes of her partner Alok Dixit, who founded the Stop Acid Attacks campaign. The duo has begun their reading sessions under the watchful gaze of director Meghna Gulzar. While he credits the director for maintaining an "empathetic glance at the survival story", he is equally impressed with his co-star.

"It's great to be sharing screen space with Deepika. Besides the fact that she gets the best dabba from home, her value for her craft makes me respect her even more. As far as our chemistry is concerned, we can't pre-empt emotions. A lot of chemistry comes spontaneously."

