Deepika Padukone mobbed by fans in Delhi in her Chhapaak look

bollywood

Deepika Padukone, who was shooting for her film, Chhapaak in Delhi, got hounded by fans

Deepika Padukone. Picture Courtesy: Deepika's Fan Club

Deepika Padukone is currently shooting for her upcoming film, Chhapaak in New Delhi. The actress had visited a clothing store as a part of the film's shoot. As soon as she arrived at the venue, Dippy got mobbed by fans at Janpath, New Delhi. She was spotted in her film's avatar sporting a yellow kurta, while fans surrounded her outside the store.

Chhapaak is based on attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal, who is now a social activist and fights for the rights of acid attack victims. Apparently, Laxmi was attacked outside this clothing store in 2005 while she wore similar kind of clothes as Deepika did for the shoot.

Deepika's first look as Laxmi came out as an utter surprise to her fans and fellow Bollywood mates, who couldn't believe their eyes upon seeing her massive transformation. And soon, the actress received a lot of love and appreciation for her look, from the audience as well as whole Bollywood.

At a recent fashion event, where Laxmi walked as the showstopper, was asked about Deepika's look and she said, "I was feeling good that a celebrity has come in that look. A lot of make-up artistes changed a natural face to acid distorted face after that (on social media). And I felt, 'see, they are finding beauty in an acid-burnt face'."

Deepika Padukone keeps sharing pictures on social media about the progress of Chhapaak's shooting schedule. The film also sees Vikrant Massey, essaying the love-interest of Deepika's character, who is also a social activist.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film went on floors on March 25, 2019.

