First look: Deepika Padukone as Malti in Chhapaak is powerful

Deepika Padukone slips into the skin of an acid victim survivor for Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. Here's her first look from the film, which is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

Deepika Padukone as Malti in Chhapaak (Pic/Instagrammed by Deepika Padukone)

Deepika Padukone released the first look from her upcoming film Chhapaak, which is said to be based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She took to Instagram to share the look and wrote: "A character that will stay with me forever...Malti. Shoot begins today! #Chhapaak. Releasing - January 10, 2020. (sic)"

After essaying the most challenging role of her career till date in Padmaavat (2018), Deepika Padukone is all set to slip into the skin of even more demanding character as an acid attack survivor in the film, which has been helmed by Raazi director Meghna Gulzar.

Take a look Chhapaak first look here:

After playing the most beautiful woman in Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone showcases beauty in a different light with the upcoming film Chhhapaak. The irony of her characters, however, is while Alauddin was ready to destroy everything for her, the upcoming film will see the man destroying her face.

Shedding light on the same, Deepika Padukone said, "It's ironical really. Padmaavat was all about physical beauty, the traditional notion of beauty that has filtered down through generations. And now, I am a part of a film that will help people see beauty in a different light, redefine the notion in a way. Having dealt with a man who will destroy anyone and everyone who comes in his way to getting this beautiful woman in my last film, this will be another challenging role. It's too early to go into details but both are important stories."

Further adding to the intricate details of the character, the actress said, "Not every acid attack survivor is like Laxmi, who, despite physical pain, social shaming and ostracism, came out of the experience, stronger, even victorious. There are many who are yet to overcome the trauma. I will be meeting some of these girls in the coming weeks and be working closely with them. I believe everyone needs to take mental health seriously and I'll have a dialogue with them and their families on this."

Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role.

