Deepika Padukone: Chhapaak will help people see beauty in a different light

Chhapaak will not only test Deepika Padukone's acting caliber but also prove to be her maiden production, adding to the challenge to deliver for the actress

Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar

Bollywood's leading lady Deepika Padukone has time and again exhibited her thirst for challenging roles with her diverse choice of films. Giving testimony of the same yet again, Deepika will be seen slipping into the skin of an acid victim survivor for Chhapaak and is exhilarated to give to the audience an important story.

Chhapaak will not only test Deepika Padukone's acting caliber but also prove to be her maiden production, adding to the challenge to deliver for the actress. However, the Superstar believes in pushing the envelope and step out of her comfort box to better herself at every step.

After playing the most beautiful woman in Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone showcases beauty in a different light with the upcoming film Chhhapaak. The irony of her characters, however, is while Alauddin was ready to destroy everything for her, the upcoming film will see the man destroying her face.

Shedding light on the same, Deepika Padukone said, "It's ironical really. Padmaavat was all about physical beauty, the traditional notion of beauty that has filtered down through generations. And now, I am a part of a film that will help people see beauty in a different light, redefine the notion in a way. Having dealt with a man who will destroy anyone and everyone who comes in his way to getting this beautiful woman in my last film, this will be another challenging role. It's too early to go into details but both are important stories."

Further adding to the intricate details of the character, the actress said, "Not every acid attack survivor is like Laxmi, who, despite physical pain, social shaming and ostracism, came out of the experience, stronger, even victorious. There are many who are yet to overcome the trauma. I will be meeting some of these girls in the coming weeks and be working closely with them. I believe everyone needs to take mental health seriously and I'll have a dialogue with them and their families on this."

Depicting one character after another with utmost ease, Deepika Padukone has earned an incredible fanbase nationally as well as globally. Touted as a global star by Vogue US, Deepika recently unveiled her wax statue at Madame Tussauds, London.

Deepika Padukone will kickstart the Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak on Monday.

