Deepika Padukone is busy doing her homework for Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone through the post expressed her love towards the project. The actress will be paired opposite Vikrant Massey in the film

Deepika Padukone

Today, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram account and gave an insight into her homework for her upcoming film Chhapaak. Getting into the groove of her upcoming character, Deepika Padukone was seen doing her homework by reading the script and practicing her dialogues.

Sharing a picture of the same, Deepika said, "the only kinda homework I've ever enjoyed! #chhapaak. Deepika through the post expressed her love towards the project. The actress will be paired opposite Vikrant Massey in the film.

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onApr 1, 2019 at 8:59pm PDT

Deepika Padukone's first look as Laxmi came out as an utter surprise to her fans and fellow Bollywood mates who couldn't believe their eyes upon seeing her massive transformation. And soon, the actress received a lot of love and appreciation for her look, from the audience as well as whole Bollywood

Many celebrities and fans called her beautiful and said: "can't wait to watch it". Jacqueline Fernandez had called her transformation, "unbelievable". Rajkummar Rao had commented on the picture, "This is so inspiring. Malti is beautiful. Can't wait to meet her on 10th Jan."

After the tremendous success of her last outing Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone became the first actress to deliver a 300 crore film with a female solo lead. Achieving one feat after another, Deepika Padukone is the indisputable queen of the box office with numerous films of 100 crore club as well as 200 crore club.

Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for her first production venture which will have her essaying the role of an acid attack victim as the film goes on floors on 25th March 2019. The actress believes the story needs to be told and has bankrolled her maiden production to put forth a strong, brave, courageous and independent female character.

