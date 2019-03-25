Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak look wins praises from B-town!

bollywood

Deepika Padukone is playing the role of an acid attack survivor in Chaapaak and fans simply can't wait to see her in Meghna Gulzar's directorial

Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Deepika is playing the role of an acid attack survivor and fans simply can't wait to see her in Meghna Gulzar's directorial. Today, Deepika took to her Instagram profile and shared the first look of her film and stunned the fans.

Deepika Padukone has gotten into the skin of an acid victim survivor and the first look is a proof that the actress can put her conviction into anything to make it look perfect.

As soon as Deepika shared the first look, the comments section flooded with praises from not just fans but members of Bollywood as well.

Here's what the Bollywood actors had to say about the astonishing first look:

Varun Dhawan commented, "Wow can’t wait for this"

Priyanka Chopra commented, "Amazing!"

Jacqueline Fernandez in disbelief commented, "Unbelievable"

Parineeti Chopra's comment was of shock as well "ARE. YOU. SERIOUSSSS. Love ittt "

Rajkummar Rao is as excited as all the fans as he comments, " This is so inspiring. Malti is beautiful. Can’t wait to meet her on 10th Jan".

Dia Mirza wished Deepika luck as she comments, "All my love and good wishes for this journey! More power to you for choosing Malti and Chhapaak!"

Vicky Kaushal ,Kartika Aaryan, Aditi Rao Hydri and others were all hearts for the actress.

After the tremendous success of her last outing Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone became the first actress to deliver a 300 crore film with a female solo lead.

Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for her first production venture which will have her essaying the role of an acid attack victim as the film goes on floors on 25th March 2019. The actress believes the story needs to be told and has bankrolled her maiden production to put forth a strong, brave, courageous and independent female character.

