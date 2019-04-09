See photos: Deepika Padukone spotted in her Chhapaak look at a market in Delhi

bollywood

Deepika Padukone was spotted in a market in Delhi shooting for her upcoming film Chhapaak. Here are some pictures of her look as Malti from the film

Deepika Padukone in her Chhapaak look

Deepika Padukone is currently working on her upcoming film, Chhapaak, based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who is now a social activist and fights for the rights of acid attack survivors. The Padmaavat actress is busy shooting in New Delhi, and she was spotted in her look as Laxmi Agarwal in a market in the capital.

Deepika herself keeps updating her fans through social media about her new film, and we must say, we're keen to see the actress portray Laxmi Agarwal's character on screen.

Check out Deepika Padukone's look from Chhapaak:

Deepika Padukone's transformation as Laxmi Agarwal has taken the audience aback. Her appearance looks real and Deepika seems to have got under the skin of the character.

Deepika Padukone can be seen wearing a yellow salwar kameez in the pictures. Some days ago, while Deepika was shooting in Janpath, Delhi, she visited a clothing store as a part of the film's shoot. As soon as she arrived at the venue, the actress got mobbed by fans.

Here's Deepika Padukone's full-length look from Chhapaak. The film also features Vikrant Massey, essaying the love-interest of Deepika's character, who is also a social activist. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is slated to release in January 2020.

