Chhapaak is the most time-consuming film of Deepika Padukone

The applaud worthy look of Deepika Padukone's next film is, however, the most engaging task and it takes almost three to fours every day to get the makeup right

Deepika Padukone/picture courtesy: Deepika Padukone's Instagram account

Bollywood's leading lady Deepika Padukone has begun the shoot of her upcoming film Chhapaak, the Meghna Gulzar directorial has been the most time-consuming film of the actress' career.

Even more, time is required to get off the makeup and return to her normal look.

Slipping into the skin of an acid victim survivor, Deepika Padukone brings to skin the character of Malti, recently, the first look of the same created a huge buzz owing to the striking resemblance.

The actress goes through the process of getting into the look and out of it every day and exhibits immense patience to sit through the makeup sitting on a daily basis.

Vouching for the human spirit, Deepika Padukone embarks on the journey of Malti in Chhapaak. The actress not only stars in the film but also marks her first venture as a producer.

Achieving one feat after another, Deepika Padukone is the indisputable queen of the box office with numerous films of 100 crore club as well as 200 crore club

Deepika Padukone has been currently watching The Marvelous Mrs Maisel to divert her mind which has now become a routine for the actress past the shoots.

After bringing to screen the courage and valour of Rani Padmini in Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone personifies another tale of bravery and human spirit with Malti. Drawing instances from the life of Laxmi Agarwal, Chhapaak is a story of the strength and integrity of a woman.

