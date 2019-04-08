Deepika Padukone starts shooting for Chhapaak; see photo

bollywood

Deepika Padukone, who plays the role of an acid attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, was snapped while shooting for the film in New Delhi.

Deepika Padukone/picture courtesy: Pallav Paliwal

Deepika Padukone, who last made her silver screen appearance with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, has now embarked a new journey with Chhapaak. The actress has already slipped into the shoes of an acid victim survivor, and her uncanny resemblance with Laxmi has left everyone a bit startled.

A few days ago, while Deepika was shooting in Delhi, she was seen visiting a clothing store as a part of the film's shoot. As soon as she arrived at the venue, Dippy got mobbed by fans at Janpath, New Delhi.

Chhapaak is based on attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal, who is now a social activist and fights for the rights of acid attack victims. Deepika Padukone keeps sharing pictures on social media about the progress of Chhapaak's shooting schedule. Deepika's latest post on social media shared how she enjoys doing her homework.

View this post on Instagram the only kinda homework I’ve ever enjoyed!ðÂÂÂâÂÂï¸Â #chhapaak A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onApr 1, 2019 at 8:59pm PDT

The film also sees Vikrant Massey, essaying the love-interest of Deepika's character, who is also a social activist. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film went on floors on March 25, 2019.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone does this to unwind from Chhapaak

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates