Deepika Padukone does this to unwind from Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone has now embarked an emotional journey with Chhapaak as she slips into the shoes of an acid victim survivor

Deepika Padukone as Malti

Bollywood's leading lady Deepika Padukone has now embarked an emotional journey with Chhapaak as she slips into the shoes of an acid victim survivor. However, the emotional turmoil takes a toll on the actress and to unwind from the same, she tunes into web series every night.

The upcoming film of the actress demands her to feel and live the life of an acid attack survivor touching upon all the adversities the victim feels as Malti. As the role is emotionally demanding, Deepika Padukone undergoes a heavy burden of agonistic sentiments which take time to stabilize, for the same, the actress watches light-hearted stories that lift the mood.

Deepika Padukone has been currently watching The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to divert her mind which has now become a routine for the actress.

After bringing to screen the courage and valour of Rani Padmini in Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone personifies another tale of bravery and human spirit with Malti. Drawing instances from the life of Laxmi Agarwal, Chhapaak is a story of the strength and integrity of a woman.

