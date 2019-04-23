Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey's kissing scene leaked; watch video

bollywood

Chhapaak is based on the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, it is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey/picture courtesy: Instagram

A lip-locking scene of actors Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey from their upcoming film "Chhapaak" has been leaked online. In the videos that have been doing the rounds on the Internet, the actors can be seen romancing each other at a terrace here while shooting for the scene.

Also, the residents of the area are spotted watching the shoot and cheering for the actors as they kiss each other. In one of the videos, one of the residents can be heard saying, "Bache ko mat dikha (don't show it to kids)." Take a look:

Well, this is not the only video that has made its way to the internet. The second video had Vikrant Massey romancing the leggy lass in the clip. Check it out!

Deepika Padukone's look as an acid-attack survivor will shock you; watch here:

Talking about her role, Deepika said: "A character that will stay with me forever. It's a very important story and it's a true life incident, so hopefully, good things will come out of it."

Meghna Gulzar's directorial Chhapaak, which is creating an uproar for its relevant narrative, is based on the true story of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The film has recently wrapped up its Delhi schedule. In order to mark the wrap, the director shared an adorable picture with Deepika Padukone and the entire team. The film features Deepika Padukone alongside Vikrant Massey.

Ever since the announcement of Deepika Padukone slipping into the character of an acid attack survivor broke, it has rules the headlines all over. The reason being that instead of choosing a glamorous role, the leading lady of Bollywood is playing a character which challenges the notion of beauty amongst masses.

