Show about Bollywood film agents in making? Karan Johar takes interest

A show about Bollywood film agents is said to be in the works at Dharma Productions, and producer Karan Johar is taking a keen interest in it.

Though by design, it will be reminiscent of the Netflix original, Call My Agent, insiders inform that the series is set in Bollywood, and chronicles the controversial real-life stories of star-makers, who control the lives of the stars.

Industry bigwigs wonder how many skeletons will stumble out of their closets. One producer says: "It will be a game show of 'spot the incident' for all of us."

On the work front, Johar's last project was Student of the Year 2 which featured Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday and released on May 10. The film is the sequel to the 2012 hit Student of The Year, which marked the Bollywood debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra.

Karan Johar will also be seen directing Takht, a historical drama, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

According to a leading daily, Karan Johar is reworking on Takht's story and doesn't want to take any chance. Speaking about it, a source informed the website saying, "Kalank's shortcomings have been identified and Karan Johar is working double hard to make Takht a massive hit. He is going to make it simpler, in terms of dialogues and actions. Some people could not resonate with complex writing and he wants the film to resonate with the audience like Jodha Akbar did. So, he might use the same formula for the dialogues of the movie."

