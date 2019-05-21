B-town buzz: Karan Johar's 47th birthday plans, Shraddha Kapoor's shooting woes and more

bollywood

Karan Johar will turn 47 on May 25. Do you know how the filmmaker is planning to celebrate his birthday this year?

(Left) Karan Johar with his friend Natasha Poonawalla, (Right) Shraddha Kapoor

Where's the party, KJo?

Karan Johar turns 47 on May 25. The filmmaker is known to host a party on his big day. Guess, he has planned something to make merry. Several of his protégés, which include Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra, Punit Malhotra, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria will make it special for him. Student Of The Year 2 has recently released, so there is an added reason to celebrate with the cast and crew.

Irrfan Khan's going great guns

Irrfan Khan, who commenced shooting for Angrezi Medium following his treatment for a neuroendocrine tumour, is in top form, says producer Dinesh Vijan. His illness has not proved to be a deterrent. In March 2018, he had sought treatment in London, and returned to Mumbai in February. Angrezi Medium is the sequel to Hindi Medium (2017).

Tough times for Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor has been balancing dance rehearsals for Street Dancer 3D and preparing for the action sequences in Baaghi 3. Looks like, the physical work is proving to be tough. The actor has apparently sustained injuries on her neck and leg. There was, however, no time for rest as the Lonavala schedule for the Prabhas starrer Saaho has kicked off.

The Saaho unit is now making sure that the action sequences are not too taxing for her. With back-to-back physically demanding films, Kapoor is now treading with care. She does not want the shoot to be marred due to her injuries.

Short impact is Kirti Kulhari's motto

Kirti Kulhari is one of the few actors who has projects on the big screen, as well as the digital medium. She recently wrapped up Netflix's Bard of Blood in Rajasthan, and now has an untitled film, which sees her as a musician. Kulhari has also bagged R Balki's production, Mission Mangal. The actor says the length of a role doesn't bother her as long as she has enough material to play with.

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates