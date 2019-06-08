Boney Kapoor takes South superstar Ajith across three continents

bollywood

Given Ajith's passion for car racing, Boney Kapoor plans schedules across Budapest, Africa, Middle East

Boney Kapoor and Ajith

After having revealed that he would exploit South superstar Ajith's passion for racing in his next Bollywood offering, producer Boney Kapoor, we hear, is set to mount his film on a mammoth budget. A source tells mid-day that the filmmaker will take the offering across three countries. "The places that they are expected to explore include Budapest, South Africa and the Middle East. The film will be shot over four schedules," says the source of the offering that pairs Aijth with Kapoor for the second time after the upcoming Tamil thriller Nerkonda Paarvai, a remake of Pink (2016).

Set to go on floors in August, the currently - untitled action drama is created against the backdrop of car racing, and marks the South actor's Bollywood debut after a bitsized role in Asoka ( 2001). "Ajith has participated in motorcycle racing championships. His inputs have been valuable to the story," the source says. The unit, we're told, will leave for a reccee this month.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates