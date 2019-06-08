Shilpa Shetty 44th birthday: Raj Kundra's sweet message for 'darling'

bollywood

As Shilpa Shetty turns 44, the actress' businessman husband, Raj Kundra penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his 'darling' wife

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/rajkundra9

Shilpa Shetty, an actress, who refuses to age, turned 44 on Saturday, June 8, 2019. The actress and a television reality show judge, lifestyle expert, Shilpa Shetty has many feathers to her cap. On the occasion of her birthday, Shetty's businessman-husband Raj Kundra penned down an emotional and heartfelt note for her.

Raj Kundra shared a photo of himself with wife Shilpa Shetty from one of their vacations and wrote how he considers her to be a "blessing". "When I look back at our journey I just thank god for putting his favourite angel in my life. You are a blessing and I cant express how much I love you @theshilpashetty wishing you a very happy happy birthday. May all your dreams and wishes come true my darling! You have proven that with a healthy and happy lifestyle age is just a number!! Thank you for inspiring us all [sic]"

Shilpa Shetty acknowledged the post and wrote how much she loves him. "Awwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww thankyouuuuuu my jaan Love you [sic]"

Not just her, Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also wished Shilpa on the same post and wrote: "Happiest bday [sic]."

Born on June 8, 1975, Shilpa Shetty was born in Mangalore, India. She went to St. Anthony Girls' High School in Chembur, Mumbai, and later attended Podar College in Matunga. Her transformation over the years has been stunning! Shilpa, who is known to reinvent herself, was featured in the list of '30 Top Health and Fitness Influencers in India' by a leading platform in fitness. The 44-year-old actress has been a strong supporter of fitness and yoga. She has made several fitness videos and clips to inspire people to get fit and incorporate exercises into their lifestyle.

Married to businessman Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty has a five-year-old son Viaan. At 44, her fit and svelte frame can give actresses of the younger generation a run for their money.

See Photos: At 44, Shilpa Shetty can still give the younger actresses a run for their money



Top Entertainment Stories Of The Day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates