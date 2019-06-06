Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals about son Taimur Ali Khan's Bollywood debut

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who will be next seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Good News, cleared the air about Taimur Ali Khan's Bollywood debut.

Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's adorable little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan, who is already a social media sensation, courtesy: paparazzi, was said to be making his Bollywood debut with mommy Kareena in Good News.

The news did stir the waves on social media, and Taimur Ali Khan's fans were all excited to watch TimTim with Kareena on the silver screen. In an exclusive interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kareena was asked about the youngest Nawab's B-town debut, and the actress promptly replied: "Not at all, why would he do that?"

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor: We celebrated women who broke stereotypes

Talking about the film, Kareena quipped: "Good News has 'great' written all over it, be it the cast, the director or the producer. Even the concept of surrogacy is amazing, though it's going to be a really funny movie. I can't wait to see how people react to it."

Good News features Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. We also hear that Taimur Ali Khan has a 10-minute cameo in this film, which is about a couple trying to having a baby. She is also reported to next be seen with Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium. Reports suggest that she will essay the character of a cop in this film, which is a sequel to the 2017 Hindi Medium.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor on making TV debut: Won't work for more than eight hours

The Pataudis - Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan - left for a family vacay on May 30, and the pictures of the family have since been ruling the internet. While everyone was wondering where the Khans were headed to, news broke of the trio is having a grand time in the UK. Currently, in Tuscany, Bebo's picture holding Taimur Ali Khan and Saif's arm wrapped around her shoulders has gone viral.

On the work front, Kareena is all set to make her television debut as a judge on a dance reality show. In an exclusive interview with mid-day, Kareena Kapoor said: "My management told me about DID's offer, but initially, I wasn't sure. It has been a long-standing show. In their 10th year, they have revamped the concept, made it a 360-degree set with over 200 cameras shooting the acts. So, I was excited to join them."

Kareena found great excitement and support from husband Saif and son Taimur. She further added, "I made it clear that I don't work for more than eight hours because of my son [Taimur]. Sometimes, I can make an exception of working up to 12 hours. The makers have been kind and worked out everything the way I wanted."

Also Read: Taimur, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's vacation pics from Tuscany look like great fun

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates