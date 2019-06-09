Shibani Dandekar drools over Disha Patani's hot photo; check post

bollywood

This time, it is Farhan Akhtar's girlfriend, Shibani Dandekar, who couldn't keep calm after watching Disha Patani's latest Instagram post

Disha Patani. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/dishapatani

As usual, Disha Patani treated fans with a yet-another glimpse of herself from a promotional photoshoot. The actress frequently promotes the innerwear brand, and her photos receive thousand and millions of likes and comments. Disha's latest post has her in a black crop top with a black innerwear. She received many comments for it. There was one comment, which asked the Bharat actress to not raise the temperature as it is very hot outside.

Disha Patani shared the photo and wrote: "#mycalvins @calvinklein [sic]"

However, there was an unusual comment from one of the industry insiders. The comment was from Farhan Akhtar's girlfriend, Shibani Dandekar. She commented two fire emoticons.

Take a look:

Talking about Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's relationship, the duo started dating each other almost a year ago. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are socially very active, and the duo does not shy away from sharing their cosy pictures on Instagram. The two often go on vacations and public events together. Their pictures scream love and so do their captions.

Speaking about being open on social media about his relationship with Shibani, Farhan was quoted saying, "I mean, obviously you don't want to go like crazy and people are like please 'bass kar' but ya, it feels nice to share that because we are always living so sheltered and you are always so protected and your guards are constantly up; especially when it comes to people like your partner in your life and you don't want people to know. I just felt like it's rather nicer to share it with people and include them in the joy and let them feel happy, hopefully. Some might feel a bit jealous that she's with me."

Coming back to Disha Patani, she is basking in the success of her recently released film, Bharat. She is gaining praises for her character of a trapeze artist, named Radha. Disha will next be seen alongside Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang.

