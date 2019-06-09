Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner Vegas wedding: Parents as clueless as fans

hollywood

Denise Miller-Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas Sr got to know about their son's wedding while they were busy working at their restaurant, Nellie's Southern Kitchen in North Carolina

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Not just fans, but Joe Jonas' parents too were unaware of his surprise Las Vegas wedding to Sophie Turner. During a Radio show, Joe revealed that his folks, like everyone else, found out about the nuptials through social media.

In his defence, Jonas said he did not consider the Las Vegas wedding an important ceremony. According to him, it is the legal portion of the marriage that holds significance.

So, they only invited the people who were present in town that day. "In my mind, that was the legal portion of the marriage. So I was thinking, 'This is not the most important day. There's an important day, I mean, I'll keep private, but ahead of us. So we invited whoever was in town," a weekly quoted him as saying.

The couple surprised the world when, after their stunning appearance at the Billboard Music Awards in May, Jonas and Turner got hitched in Vegas.

It was all thanks to American DJ Diplo — who broke the news on social media by posting a series of Instagram stories from the private ceremony — that the world got know about the wedding.

The stories featured the couple together at the aisle alongside the other Jonas brothers.

Talking about the wedding, sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas said: "Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's surprise Las Vegas wedding was super fun. Although Joe and Sophie's nuptials came as a surprise to many, Priyanka says it was 'on brand' for the carefree couple."

"That was so fun. It was so fun! And it's so Jophie, I call them Jophie. It's like, trust them to do that. That is Jophie," Priyanka said.

Priyanka further added: "It was really funny. We were at the Billboards. Joe I think had this idea that he wanted to do this. But we were at the Billboards and he had these little black cards that we all got. We were randomly inviting our friends, like people that we met. We were like, 'alright, we're going to set up this wedding now, we're going to the chapel right from here, and please arrive, please arrive'. We had Diplo, Khalid, they were really sweet, they arrived."

