Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra are 'match made in heaven', feels Joe Jonas

hollywood

His comments came days after Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra said their "I dos" in two fairytale weddings -- one Indian and one western -- in Jodhpur, India

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and family/picture courtesy: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram account

American singer Nick Jonas and actress Priyanka Chopra were meant to be together as they are a match made in heaven, according to Nicks older brother Joe Jonas.

The DNCE frontman stopped by at a J.C. Penny event this week in New York, where he gushed about his brother's relationship with the "Quantico" actress to Entertainment Tonight, reports people.com.

"Seeing Nick's face when he first met her, and the way he talks about her, and then getting to meet her and seeing what an amazing person she is, I knew right away that they were a match made in heaven," Joe, 29, said.

Joe had a front row seat to the festivities, attending them alongside his fiancee Sophie Turner, 22. Both were in the wedding party, as were Nick's brothers Frankie Jonas, 18, and Kevin Jonas, 31; Priyanka's brother Siddharth Chopra, and her cousin, famed Bollywood actress and singer Parineeti Chopra; and Kevin's wife Danielle Jonas.

"My face hurts from smiling so much," Joe told ET.

"The ceremonies themselves were so beautiful. The Indian ceremony, for me, was something new. We were all in tears, he added.

