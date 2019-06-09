Amitabh Bachchan pens heartfelt note for Sheetal Jain, says they don't make people like him anymore

bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan wrote about Sheetal Jain, "He carried the burden of my work for almost 40 years... gentle, diligent, humble and the picture of sincerity and honesty... today I carried him to his last journey..."

Sheetal Jain, who had been working with Amitabh Bachchan and his family closely for over 35 years, passed away on June 8, and the last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai. He was 77.

Sheetal Jain, who was Amitabh Bachchan's longtime secretary, had also produced the actor's film Bade Miyan Chote Miya. An emotional Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and penned a heartfelt note for his friend and manager, Sheetal Jain. He wrote, "He carried the burden of my work for almost 40 years.. gentle, diligent, humble and the picture of sincerity and honesty.. today I carried him to his last journey...

Sheetal Jain my Manager, Secretary through thick and thin, passed away this morning after a short but severe battle in Hospital... and flashes of his association through these 40 years, as a member of the family swept by...

His dedication and devotion to his work... his gentle manner, won him many admirers and those that came in contact with him through all those years...

He was emotional to the core and would never tolerate any untoward issue concerning the family... never did he ever give impression to the world outside of his standing as he worked for me... he planned and sorted my schedules, films and important meetings with Producers... it was him that we asked to represent us when it was not possible for the family to attend an occasion...

A simple man... and his gratitude for any favour that we did for him was supreme...

They do not make people like him any more... there is a vacuum now in my working office and in our functioning..."

The Bachchan family, including Amitabh, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai, attended Sheetal Jain's last rites that were held in Mumbai. Picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

