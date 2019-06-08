Amitabh Bachchan's longtime secretary Sheetal Jain passes away

bollywood

Sheetal Jain had been working with Amitabh Bachchan and his family closely for over 35 years. He was 77

His demise has come as a shock to many in the Bollywood film fraternity. Amitabh Bachchan's longtime secretary - Sheetal Jain passed away on Saturday - June 8, 2019. He was 77.

Jain's funeral will be held at 5 pm at the Pawan Hans Crematorium, Mumbai,

Sheetal had been working with Amitabh Bachchan and family for nearly over 35 years. He had also produced Amitabh Bachchan's Bade Miyan Chote Miya.

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai took to Twitter to mourn Sheetal Jain's death. He wrote: Today great friend of movie industry passed away. SHEETAL JAIN n long time secretary to Amitabh Bachchan. I always found Sheetal ji as most humble n profound as Amit ji. He was a man of deep philosophy n compassion as i met him closely. RIP SHEETAL JI. (sic)

Madhur Bhandarkar too tweeted, "Sad to know demise of Sheetal Jain ji. He was a very humble, soft spoken and gracious person. Film industry will miss him. My condolences to his family and friends."

Anupam Kher wrote, "Saddened to know about the demise of producer Shri Sheetal Jainji. Knew him for a long time as Mr. @SrBachchan‘s secretary. He was a very dignified and an extremely polite gentleman. May God give his family the strength to deal with this loss." (sic)

