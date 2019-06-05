Kajol remembers father-in-law Veeru Devgan in a heartfelt post

bollywood

Posting a picture from the day when Veeru Devgan was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award, Kajol wrote, "In happier times. He won the award for a lifetime of achievement on this day but it took a lifetime to prove"

Kajol with Veeru Devgan. Pic/instagram.com/kajol

Remembering the "happier times", Kajol shared an emotional post on her Instagram remembering father-in-law Veeru Devgan who passed away nearly a week ago on May 27.

Veeru Devgan, a popular stunt and action choreographer of the Hindi film industry, and Ajay Devgn's father, passed away on May 27, 2019. According to sources, the late action director was suffering from breathing problems after which he was immediately admitted to the hospital. However, his condition got critical and resulted in cardiac arrest.

Posting a picture from the day when Veeru was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award, Kajol wrote, "In happier times. He won the award for a lifetime of achievement on this day but it took a lifetime to prove. So many people mourn the life of the man but that was a life well lived... RIP with love."

In the picture, Kajol can be seen posing with Ajay Devgn's father at an award show's red carpet. Ajay Devgn recently revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended condolences to the Devgan family.

Ajay put out on Twitter, the PM's letter, praising the late action director for his "personal daredevilry." Ajay tweeted, "My Mother & entire Devgan family are deeply touched & humbled in silence by this thoughtful gesture from our Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi. Thank you Sir."

My Mother & entire Devgan family are deeply touched & humbled in silence by this thoughtful gesture from our Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI