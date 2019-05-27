Bollywood celebrities condole action choreographer Veeru Devgan's demise

bollywood

Legendary stunt and action choreographer and Ajay Devgn's father, Veeru Devgan, passed away on May 27 in Mumbai

Veeru Devgan with Ajay Devgn. Picture courtesy/Yogen Shah

Veeru Devgan, a popular stunt and action choreographer of the Hindi film industry, and Ajay Devgn's father, passed away on May 27, 2019. He was admitted at Surya Hospital, Santacruz, Mumbai. His funeral will be held today evening.

According to sources, the late action director was suffering from breathing problems after which he was immediately admitted to Surya Hospital, Santacruz. However, his condition got critical and resulted in cardiac arrest.

Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to offer condolences to Ajay Devgn and his family over Veeru Devgan's demise.

Deepest condolences and strength to @ajaydevgn and his family. Prayers and respects to #VeeruDevgan sir, a stellar veteran stunt choreographer. R.I.P. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) May 27, 2019

#RIP #VeeruDevgan ji. A legend of Hindi Cinema. Left his mark at a time when ‘pure action’, without vfx, was the order of the day.

Heartfelt condolences to @ajaydevgn & @KajolAtUN May his soul rest in peace. Prayers are with the family. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) May 27, 2019

Just got the sad news of passing away of my old producer & father of dear friend #VeeruDevgan ji May his soul rest in peace. — RAJ BANSAL (@rajbansal9) May 27, 2019

Our heartfelt condolences to @ajaydevgn @KajolAtUN and entire family on the sad demise of #VeeruDevgan ji .. May his soul rest in peace ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Abbas Mustan (@theabbasmustan) May 27, 2019

Sad to know that veteran action director #VeeruDevgan ji is no more. He ws a genius in choreographing fights on the big screen, when there were no facilities available. My heart felt condolences to @ajaydevgn & the entire family. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ



Funeral at Vile Parle (W) at 6 pm today. — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 27, 2019

RIP Veeru Devgan ji. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»Just came to know about this sad news. As an Action Director always ahead of his times & as human being par excellence. I became a stuntman with his blessings on 8th August, 1980 as he signed my application to become a stuntman & made me part of his team. — Sham kaushal (@ShamKaushal) May 27, 2019

My first day of shoot as a stuntman, stunt double & my first outdoor shoot was under him. He fed me in his house when I did not have anything to eat. Can’t help crying while writing this. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ» — Sham kaushal (@ShamKaushal) May 27, 2019

Action powerhouse #VeeruDevgan dedicated his life to cinema and created some iconic ‘punch-packed’ moments of the Hindi Cinema. With his passing, an era of legacy of Indian cinema has come to a close. My condolences are with @ajaydevgn, @KajolAtUN and the entire Devgan clan. RIP! — Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) May 27, 2019

Veeru Devgan had choreographed fight and action scenes in many iconic films. His filmography includes films like Inkaar (1977), Mr Natwarlal (1979), Kranti (1981), Himmatwala (1983), Shahenshah (1988), Tridev (1989), and many more.

Veeru Devgan, who hailed from Amritsar, ran away from home to try his luck in films. He initially wanted to become an actor but became a stuntman and later an action choreographer, the veteran stunt director had recalled in several interviews.

He, however, fulfilled his dream of making it big in Bollywood through son Ajay, considered one of the most successful and versatile actors of his generation. Veeru worked in more than 80 Bollywood films and did stunt work for major heroes such as Dilip Kumar, Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Rajesh Khanna and Jeetendra among others.

One of Veeru's most famous action scenes is son Ajay Devgn's first appearance on the silver screen -- balancing on two bikes in his introduction in his 1991 debut film Phool Aur Kaante.

See photos: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Sanjay Dutt visit Ajay Devgn's Juhu home to offer condolences

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates