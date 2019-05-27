Bollywood celebrities condole action choreographer Veeru Devgan's demise

Updated: May 27, 2019, 16:01 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Legendary stunt and action choreographer and Ajay Devgn's father, Veeru Devgan, passed away on May 27 in Mumbai

Veeru Devgan with Ajay Devgn. Picture courtesy/Yogen Shah

Veeru Devgan, a popular stunt and action choreographer of the Hindi film industry, and Ajay Devgn's father, passed away on May 27, 2019. He was admitted at Surya Hospital, Santacruz, Mumbai. His funeral will be held today evening. 

According to sources, the late action director was suffering from breathing problems after which he was immediately admitted to Surya Hospital, Santacruz. However, his condition got critical and resulted in cardiac arrest.

Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to offer condolences to Ajay Devgn and his family over Veeru Devgan's demise. 

Veeru Devgan had choreographed fight and action scenes in many iconic films. His filmography includes films like Inkaar (1977), Mr Natwarlal (1979), Kranti (1981), Himmatwala (1983), Shahenshah (1988), Tridev (1989), and many more.

Veeru Devgan, who hailed from Amritsar, ran away from home to try his luck in films. He initially wanted to become an actor but became a stuntman and later an action choreographer, the veteran stunt director had recalled in several interviews.

He, however, fulfilled his dream of making it big in Bollywood through son Ajay, considered one of the most successful and versatile actors of his generation. Veeru worked in more than 80 Bollywood films and did stunt work for major heroes such as Dilip Kumar, Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Rajesh Khanna and Jeetendra among others.

One of Veeru's most famous action scenes is son Ajay Devgn's first appearance on the silver screen -- balancing on two bikes in his introduction in his 1991 debut film Phool Aur Kaante.

