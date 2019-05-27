Ajay Devgn's father Veeru Devgan passes away

Updated: May 27, 2019, 16:16 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Ajay Devgn's father and Hindi cinema's one of the most popular stunt and action choreographers, Veeru Devgan breathed his last on May 27, 2019

Ajay Devgn's father Veeru Devgan, a popular stunt and action choreographer of Hindi film industry, passed away on May 27, 2019. He was admitted in Surya Hospital, Santacruz, Mumbai. His funeral will be held today evening.

According to sources, the late director was suffering from breathing problems after which he was immediately admitted to the Surya Hospital, Santa Cruz. However, his condition got critical and resulted in cardiac arrest.

Veeru Devgan rarely attended events and parties. The action choreographer was last seen in public in February 2019. Veeru Devgan had attended the special screening of son Ajay Devgn-starrer Total Dhamaal at a preview theatre in Santacruz, Mumbai.

He had choreographed fight and action scenes in many iconic films. His filmography includes films like Inkaar (1977), Mr. Natwarlal (1979), Kranti (1981), Himmatwala (1983), Shahenshah (1988), Tridev (1989), Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri (1990), Phool Aur Kaante (1991) and host of other films.

Veeru Devgan has also directed a film – Hindustan Ki Kasam (1999) which starred son Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Manisha Koirala and Sushmita Sen among others.

Action director Sham Kaushal, the father of actor Vicky Kaushal, took to Twitter:

Ashoke Pandit too tweeted:

Raj Bhansal offered condolences:

Politician Vinod Tawde tweeted:

Kunal Kohli tweeted:

Veeru, who hailed from Amritsar, ran away from his home to try his luck in films. He initially wanted to become an actor but became a stuntman and later an action choreographer, the veteran stunt director had recalled in several interviews. He, however, fulfilled his dream of breaking it big in Bollywood through son Ajay, considered one of the most successful and versatile actors of his generation. 

Veeru worked in more than 80 Bollywood films and did stunt work for major heroes such as Dilip Kumar, Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Rajesh Khanna and Jeetendra among others. 

One of Veeru's most famous action scenes is son Ajay's first appearance on the silver screen - balancing on two bikes in his introduction in his 1991 debut film Phool Aur Kaante.

May his soul rest in peace! Our heartfelt condolences to Devgn family.

