Ajay Devgn's father Veeru Devgan passes away

Ajay Devgn's father and Hindi cinema's one of the most popular stunt and action choreographers, Veeru Devgan breathed his last on May 27, 2019

Veeru Devgan

Ajay Devgn's father Veeru Devgan, a popular stunt and action choreographer of Hindi film industry, passed away on May 27, 2019. He was admitted in Surya Hospital, Santacruz, Mumbai. His funeral will be held today evening.

According to sources, the late director was suffering from breathing problems after which he was immediately admitted to the Surya Hospital, Santa Cruz. However, his condition got critical and resulted in cardiac arrest.

Veeru Devgan rarely attended events and parties. The action choreographer was last seen in public in February 2019. Veeru Devgan had attended the special screening of son Ajay Devgn-starrer Total Dhamaal at a preview theatre in Santacruz, Mumbai.



Veeru Devgan with wife Veena Devgan

He had choreographed fight and action scenes in many iconic films. His filmography includes films like Inkaar (1977), Mr. Natwarlal (1979), Kranti (1981), Himmatwala (1983), Shahenshah (1988), Tridev (1989), Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri (1990), Phool Aur Kaante (1991) and host of other films.



Veeru Devgan (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Veeru Devgan has also directed a film – Hindustan Ki Kasam (1999) which starred son Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Manisha Koirala and Sushmita Sen among others.

Action director Sham Kaushal, the father of actor Vicky Kaushal, took to Twitter:

RIP Veeru Devgan ji. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»Just came to know about this sad news. As an Action Director always ahead of his times & as human being par excellence. I became a stuntman with his blessings on 8th August, 1980 as he signed my application to become a stuntman & made me part of his team. — Sham kaushal (@ShamKaushal) May 27, 2019

Ashoke Pandit too tweeted:

Sad to know that veteran action director #VeeruDevgan ji is no more. He ws a genius in choreographing fights on the big screen, when there were no facilities available. My heart felt condolences to @ajaydevgn & the entire family. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ



Funeral at Vile Parle (W) at 6 pm today. — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 27, 2019

Raj Bhansal offered condolences:

Just got the sad news of passing away of my old producer & father of dear friend #VeeruDevgan ji May his soul rest in peace. — RAJ BANSAL (@rajbansal9) May 27, 2019



Veeru Devgan and wife Veena Devgan's portrait, made by a fan (Pic/Instagram)

Politician Vinod Tawde tweeted:

Action powerhouse #VeeruDevgan dedicated his life to cinema and created some iconic ‘punch-packed’ moments of the Hindi Cinema. With his passing, an era of legacy of Indian cinema has come to a close. My condolences are with @ajaydevgn, @KajolAtUN and the entire Devgan clan. RIP! — Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) May 27, 2019

Kunal Kohli tweeted:

#RIP #VeeruDevgan ji. A legend of Hindi Cinema. Left his mark at a time when ‘pure action’, without vfx, was the order of the day.

Heartfelt condolences to @ajaydevgn & @KajolAtUN May his soul rest in peace. Prayers are with the family. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) May 27, 2019

Veeru, who hailed from Amritsar, ran away from his home to try his luck in films. He initially wanted to become an actor but became a stuntman and later an action choreographer, the veteran stunt director had recalled in several interviews. He, however, fulfilled his dream of breaking it big in Bollywood through son Ajay, considered one of the most successful and versatile actors of his generation.

Veeru worked in more than 80 Bollywood films and did stunt work for major heroes such as Dilip Kumar, Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Rajesh Khanna and Jeetendra among others.

One of Veeru's most famous action scenes is son Ajay's first appearance on the silver screen - balancing on two bikes in his introduction in his 1991 debut film Phool Aur Kaante.

May his soul rest in peace! Our heartfelt condolences to Devgn family.

