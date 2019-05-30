Prem Chopra, Kabir Bedi, Gulshan Grover, Raveena Tandon at Veeru Devgan's prayer meet

bollywood

Ajay Devgn's father, Veeru Devgan, held a well-respected image in the Hindi film industry. The action choreographer breathed his last on Monday, 27 May, 2019, and on Thursday, a prayer meet was held at ISKCON, Juhu, Mumbai

Prem Chopra, Ajay Devgn with daughter Nysa, Raveena Tandon. Pictures/Bipin Kokate and Yogen Shah

Ajay Devgn's action choreographer father, Veeru Devgan, breathed his last on Monday, 27 May 2019. The action director was suffering from breathing problems and was admitted at Surya Hospital, Santacruz. However, his condition got critical and resulted in cardiac arrest.

Four days after his demise, the family held a prayer meet. The prayer meet was organised at the Mandapam Hall ISKCON, Juhu, Mumbai, and was attended by Bollywood celebrities who came to offer condolences to the family. Ajay Devgn with mother Veena Devgan, actress-wife Kajol, and daughter Nysa was clicked at the prayer meet.



Ajay Devgn with mother Veena Devgan. All Pictures: Bipin Kokate



Nysa, Kajol, Veena Devgan and Ajay Devgn

Celebrities who attended the prayer meet were Gulshan Grover, Kabir Bedi and Chunky Panday with wife Bhavana Pandey.



Gulshan Grover



Kabir Bedi



Chunky Panday with wife Bhavana

Veeru Devgan rarely attended events and parties. The action choreographer was last seen in public in February 2019. Veeru Devgan had attended the special screening of son Ajay Devgn's Total Dhamaal at a preview theatre in Santacruz, Mumbai.



Suresh Oberoi and Kunal Kemmu.



Urmila Matondkar and Suneil Shetty with his wife.

He had choreographed fight and action scenes in many iconic films. His filmography includes films like Inkaar (1977), Mr Natwarlal (1979), Kranti (1981), Himmatwala (1983), Shahenshah (1988), Tridev (1989), Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri (1990), Phool Aur Kaante (1991) and host of other films.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor remembers Veeru Devgan: His innovation was far ahead of VFX

Veeru Devgan has also directed a film – Hindustan Ki Kasam (1999) which starred son Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Manisha Koirala and Sushmita Sen among others. Veeru, who hailed from Amritsar, ran away from his home to try his luck in films. He initially wanted to become an actor but became a stuntman and later an action choreographer, the veteran stunt director had recalled in several interviews. He, however, fulfilled his dream of breaking it big in Bollywood through son Ajay, considered one of the most successful and versatile actors of his generation.

Veeru worked in more than 80 Bollywood films and did stunt work for major heroes such as Dilip Kumar, Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Rajesh Khanna, and Jeetendra among others. One of Veeru's most famous action scenes is son Ajay's first appearance on the silver screen - balancing on two bikes in his introduction in his 1991 debut film Phool Aur Kaante.

The funeral of Veeru Devgan was held at Vile Parle West Crematorium at 6:00 pm on May 27, 2019, where Ajay performed the last rites. Several Bollywood celebrities including Rani Mukerji, Suniel Shetty, Salim Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor had arrived to pay their last respect to the departed soul.

Also Read: Rakesh Roshan remembers Veeru Devgan: A great technician, the ideal family man

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates