Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal at Sonam Kapoor's 34th birthday brunch

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja turned a year older on June 9, and the actress hosted a special Sunday brunch to celebrate her 34th birthday with friends and family

Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Bollywood celebrities descended at her residence for the occasion. The 'Neerja' actress was seen in a silver dress as she celebrated her birthday by cutting the cake.

Sonam Kapoor celebrates her 34th birthday with the media at her residence in Juhu, Mumbai/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

The party was attended by filmmaker Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Jhanvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Ananya Panday and many more.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora arrived with filmmaker Karan Johar, she was sporting a traditional outfit. She was seen glowing in a beautiful, floral printed cream silk saree and a heavy choker.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor, who is rumoured to be dating Malaika, was seen in his signature casual outfit. He was wearing a pair of jeans and a shirt.

Janhvi Kapoor

Newbie actress Janhvi Kapoor looked glamorous in a white short dress. Debutante of SOTY 2, actress Ananya Panday, arrived in a summer dress. Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor was also seen at the party.

Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Ananya Panday

Late Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi was also seen smiling and catching up with old friends and family members.

Karisma Kapoor

This is the second party for Sonam Kapoor as she hosted another party last night at The Leela. The celebration was attended by the actress's husband Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anupam Kher and more.

Anshula Kapoor

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor is currently shooting for The Zoya Factor, with Dulquer Salman. Initially, The Zoya Factor was set to be released on June 14, 2019, but on Thursday, the makers along with the star cast have announced the date change. The makers took to their social media and announced this news along with a glimpse from the film. Sharing the news, makers wrote, "The date may have changed, but the game hasn't. #TheZoyaFactor will hit cinemas on 20th September 2019."

